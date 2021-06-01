Freedom Day Solutions LLC Boosts Holdings in Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC owned about 0.07% of Stepan worth $2,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Stepan by 189.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Stepan by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stepan by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Stepan by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Stepan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Stepan alerts:

In other news, VP Richard Finn Stepan sold 1,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.11, for a total value of $140,919.73. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 211,203 shares in the company, valued at $28,535,637.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Debra Stefaniak sold 760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.69, for a total value of $99,324.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,953.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,994 shares of company stock worth $1,213,346 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th.

NYSE SCL traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $136.27. 184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,187. Stepan has a 52 week low of $87.60 and a 52 week high of $139.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 0.71.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.39. Stepan had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $537.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stepan will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Stepan’s payout ratio is 21.48%.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Stepan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stepan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.