Freedom Day Solutions LLC Has $2.64 Million Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC decreased its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 713 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley makes up about 1.4% of Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth about $1,296,799,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 104.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,972,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,465,213,000 after purchasing an additional 18,409,146 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth about $827,361,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 98,409,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,740,591,000 after purchasing an additional 10,552,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,476,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $854,988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MS. Barclays raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.89.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $5,857,349.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 267,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,449,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MS traded up $2.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.02. 335,467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,578,579. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.33. The firm has a market cap of $173.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.57. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $43.52 and a 1-year high of $91.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 23.73%. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.28%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

