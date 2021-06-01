Freedom Day Solutions LLC Has $990,000 Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC trimmed its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,626 shares during the period. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $990,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.3% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in Unilever by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 20,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Unilever by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 915,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,118,000 after acquiring an additional 40,491 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Unilever by 265.5% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 41,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 30,120 shares during the period. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at $31,211,000. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UL. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Shares of Unilever stock traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $60.21. 42,332 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,149,327. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.91. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $51.98 and a one year high of $63.89. The company has a market capitalization of $158.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.5159 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Unilever’s payout ratio is 72.08%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

