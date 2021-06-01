Freedom Day Solutions LLC Invests $231,000 in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,670,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 38,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 17,324 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,067,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,626,000 after buying an additional 306,142 shares during the period.

VWO traded up $1.03 on Tuesday, hitting $54.91. The company had a trading volume of 220,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,408,978. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $36.72 and a 52-week high of $56.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.95.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

