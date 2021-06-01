Freedom Day Solutions LLC Sells 298 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Take-Two Interactive Software accounts for about 1.7% of Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $3,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 77.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 244.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTWO traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $184.06. 5,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,347,411. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.86 and a 1-year high of $214.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $176.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.29. The stock has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.57.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $213.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Take-Two Interactive Software has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.98.

In other news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total value of $49,562,973.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

