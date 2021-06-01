Friendz (FDZ) Market Capitalization Tops $1.09 Million

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 1st. In the last seven days, Friendz has traded 20.9% lower against the US dollar. Friendz has a total market cap of $1.09 million and $63,873.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Friendz coin can now be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Business Credit Alliance Chain (BCAC) traded up 78,066,598.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.65 or 0.00131813 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.93 or 0.00082789 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00005018 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002769 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00020810 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $366.48 or 0.01013798 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002771 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,547.64 or 0.09813915 BTC.

About Friendz

Friendz is a coin. Its genesis date was January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,129,842,156 coins and its circulating supply is 523,621,251 coins. The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO . The official website for Friendz is friendz.io . Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Friendz is a digital marketing company whose main goal is to connect brands to their target audience, taking advantage of the most powerful marketing tool ever, “word of mouth”. The company is present in the market since 2016 and is planning to integrate the platform with blockchain to decentralize the digital advertising system, making possible to enhance trust towards users and client companies and to increase the products and services offered. Friendz token (FDZ) is an ERC-20 token that will serve as the utility token. “

