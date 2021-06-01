FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:FMAR) Trading Up 0.1%

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:FMAR) was up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $31.29 and last traded at $31.24. Approximately 1,918 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 33,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.20.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.98.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FMAR. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter worth approximately $3,957,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,299,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter valued at $2,013,000. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter worth $824,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the first quarter worth $27,000.

