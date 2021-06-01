FUNToken (FUN) 24 Hour Volume Tops $6.52 Million

FUNToken (CURRENCY:FUN) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. FUNToken has a market cap of $222.96 million and $6.52 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FUNToken coin can currently be bought for about $0.0216 or 0.00000060 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, FUNToken has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00082442 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005079 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002769 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00021444 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $367.91 or 0.01018085 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,527.28 or 0.09760720 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.14 or 0.00091702 BTC.

About FUNToken

FUNToken (CRYPTO:FUN) is a coin. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 coins and its circulating supply is 10,298,879,189 coins. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

Buying and Selling FUNToken

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUNToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FUNToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

