Fuse Medical (OTCMKTS:FZMD) Trading Down 12.5%

Fuse Medical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FZMD)’s share price traded down 12.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. 16,670 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 24,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

The stock has a market cap of $10.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.12.

Fuse Medical Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FZMD)

Fuse Medical, Inc manufactures and distributes medical device implants in the United States. The company offers orthopedic implants, including internal and external fixation products for foot and ankle; upper and lower extremity plating and total joint reconstruction implants; soft tissue fixation and augmentation for sports medicine procedures; full spinal implants for trauma, degenerative disc disease, and deformity indications; and various osteo-biologics, and regenerative and amniotic tissues, which comprise human allografts, synthetic skin and substitute bone materials, tendons, and regenerative tissues and fluids.

