FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 241,500 shares, a growth of 50.7% from the April 29th total of 160,300 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 27,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ FVCB traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.75. 20,535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,804. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.80 and its 200 day moving average is $16.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.11 million, a P/E ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.40. FVCBankcorp has a one year low of $9.35 and a one year high of $19.34.

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 million. FVCBankcorp had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 9.77%. Research analysts anticipate that FVCBankcorp will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FVCBankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 2nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FVCB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in FVCBankcorp by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 664,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,773,000 after purchasing an additional 53,659 shares during the period. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in FVCBankcorp by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 854,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,800,000 after purchasing an additional 25,841 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in FVCBankcorp by 212.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 24,597 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FVCBankcorp by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 174,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 15,902 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in FVCBankcorp by 147.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 15,369 shares during the period. 29.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FVCBankcorp

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

