FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Photronics, Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Photronics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 27th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.75.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Photronics had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 3.31%. The company had revenue of $159.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Photronics in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

PLAB opened at $13.54 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.18. Photronics has a 52 week low of $8.64 and a 52 week high of $13.74. The company has a market capitalization of $858.23 million, a PE ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Photronics during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Photronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Photronics by 104.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Photronics by 1,493.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 8,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Photronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 35,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total value of $485,388.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,452,765.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kang Jyh Lee sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total transaction of $123,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,175 shares in the company, valued at $2,235,699.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,029 shares of company stock worth $745,525 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

