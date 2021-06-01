Gems Price Reaches $0.0002 (GEM)

Gems (CURRENCY:GEM) traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 1st. Gems has a total market capitalization of $240,135.11 and approximately $886.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Gems has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Gems coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Gems alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.50 or 0.00083741 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004913 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002746 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00021692 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $371.72 or 0.01020587 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002749 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,567.11 or 0.09793736 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.53 or 0.00092051 BTC.

Gems Profile

Gems (CRYPTO:GEM) is a coin. It was first traded on January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,203,292,896 coins. The official website for Gems is gems.org . The official message board for Gems is blog.gems.org . Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg . The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Gems is a human task crowdsourcing protocol based on the Ethereum blockchain. Gems will leverage the blockchain technology to disincentivize malicious actors and reward fair players featuring a staking mechanism to ensure task completion, a trust mechanism to track worker integrity, and a payment system to reduce transaction fees. Gems token (GEM) will be used as the utility token within the platform. “

Gems Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gems directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gems should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gems using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gems and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.