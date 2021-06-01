Ghost (GHOST) Trading Up 28.2% Over Last Week

Ghost (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 1st. Ghost has a total market capitalization of $6.09 million and $216,646.00 worth of Ghost was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ghost coin can currently be bought for $0.37 or 0.00001026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ghost has traded 28.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ghost alerts:

Business Credit Alliance Chain (BCAC) traded 70,072,814.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.06 or 0.00116881 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.59 or 0.00082209 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00005040 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002780 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00020748 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002783 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $364.00 or 0.01011422 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,517.70 or 0.09774397 BTC.

Ghost Coin Profile

Ghost is a coin. Ghost’s total supply is 16,494,590 coins. Ghost’s official Twitter account is @GhostVeterans and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ghost’s official website is www.ghostbymcafee.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Ghost

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ghost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ghost should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ghost using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ghost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ghost and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.