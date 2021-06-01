Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Receives $24.43 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.43.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GBNXF. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Gibson Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded shares of Gibson Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Gibson Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays downgraded shares of Gibson Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

OTCMKTS:GBNXF traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.85. 400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 592. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion and a PE ratio of 38.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.08. Gibson Energy has a 12-month low of $13.64 and a 12-month high of $19.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

