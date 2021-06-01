Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Sets New 1-Year High at $90.89

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $90.89 and last traded at $89.63, with a volume of 15288 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.68.

GVDNY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Givaudan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Givaudan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.54.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 30th were given a dividend of $2.7233 per share. This represents a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 29th. Givaudan’s payout ratio is currently 46.11%.

Givaudan Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GVDNY)

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, flavor, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industries. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division provides fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

