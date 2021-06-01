GlobalData Plc (LON:DATA) Insider Peter Harkness Sells 15,000 Shares

GlobalData Plc (LON:DATA) insider Peter Harkness sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,565 ($20.45), for a total value of £234,750 ($306,702.38).

Shares of LON:DATA traded up GBX 10 ($0.13) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,575 ($20.58). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,019. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,544.02 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,384.17. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 86.46. GlobalData Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,100 ($14.37) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,750 ($22.86).

GlobalData Plc provides business information in the form of proprietary data, analytics, and insights in Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company also offers performance advertising services. It serves aerospace, defense and security, banking and payments, automotive, construction, consumer, foodservices, insurance, medical devices, mining, oil and gas, packaging, pharmaceutical, power, rail, technology, sport, and travel and tourism industries.

