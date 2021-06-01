Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Shares Purchased by Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 3.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GSLC. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,587,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,728,000 after buying an additional 64,093 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,422,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,608,000 after acquiring an additional 102,535 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,821,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,709,000 after acquiring an additional 336,239 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,499,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,434,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,747,000 after purchasing an additional 131,278 shares during the last quarter.

GSLC traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $83.53. 2,572 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,138. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.16. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $83.98.

