Golem Hits 1-Day Volume of $2.54 Million (GLM)

Golem (CURRENCY:GLM) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. During the last week, Golem has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Golem has a total market capitalization of $297.53 million and approximately $2.54 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Golem coin can now be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000817 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Golem Profile

Golem is a coin. Its launch date was November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Golem is golem.network . The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Golem is blog.golemproject.net . Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Golem Network is a decentralized computation network. Using Golem users can buy or sell computational power from other users in a peer to peer environment. Golem is built using Ethereum smart contracts as a transaction system for nano-payments within the network. Golem Network Tokens (GNT) will serve as a secure medium for all transactions within the Golem Network. Starting 19 NOV 2020, Golem Network Token is migrating towards an ERC20 token, mainly because New Golem’s transaction framework is built on Ethereum’s Layer 2, and this scaling method requires tokens to be ERC-20. Migrate your GNT to the new, ERC-20 GLM token – step by step guide and migration options “

Buying and Selling Golem

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Golem using one of the exchanges listed above.

