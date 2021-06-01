GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

GDRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GoodRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Get GoodRx alerts:

Shares of GDRX stock opened at $37.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 17.82, a quick ratio of 17.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. GoodRx has a 1 year low of $26.66 and a 1 year high of $64.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -38.66.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $160.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GoodRx will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GoodRx news, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver acquired 57,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.51 per share, with a total value of $1,884,377.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Idea Men, Llc sold 1,192,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total transaction of $42,853,190.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 303,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,915,282.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 451,774 shares of company stock valued at $14,004,559 and sold 1,973,416 shares valued at $71,990,356. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of GoodRx by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of GoodRx by 232.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.