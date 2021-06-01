Goose Finance (EGG) 24-Hour Volume Hits $799,269.00

Goose Finance (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. Goose Finance has a total market cap of $7.13 million and $799,269.00 worth of Goose Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Goose Finance has traded 19.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Goose Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.06 or 0.00011220 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Business Credit Alliance Chain (BCAC) traded up 78,066,598.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.65 or 0.00131588 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.89 or 0.00082532 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004991 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002763 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00020867 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $364.53 or 0.01006689 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002766 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,551.26 or 0.09807126 BTC.

Goose Finance Coin Profile

Goose Finance (CRYPTO:EGG) is a coin. Goose Finance’s total supply is 1,867,617 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,130 coins. Goose Finance’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io . The Reddit community for Goose Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GooseFinanceOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

Goose Finance Coin Trading

