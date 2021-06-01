Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GOSS shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gossamer Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

GOSS stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.54. 15,321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,504. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 15.82 and a quick ratio of 15.82. Gossamer Bio has a twelve month low of $7.63 and a twelve month high of $15.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.58.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gossamer Bio will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Luisa Salter-Cid sold 5,491 shares of Gossamer Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total value of $52,054.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,953,496.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bryan Giraudo sold 5,490 shares of Gossamer Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total transaction of $52,045.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,889 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,747.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOSS. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Gossamer Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,576,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Gossamer Bio by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its position in Gossamer Bio by 851.1% during the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 100,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Gossamer Bio by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,702,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,469,000 after purchasing an additional 62,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Gossamer Bio by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 5,109 shares in the last quarter. 70.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma; in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps; and in Phase 2 clinical trial in patients with chronic spontaneous urticarial.

