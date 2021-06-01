GSA Capital Partners LLP Boosts Stock Position in Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) by 27.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,717 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Mesa Air Group were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MESA. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 444.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 300.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,252 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Mesa Air Group alerts:

In other news, CEO Jonathan G. Ornstein sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $341,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 505,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,625,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mitchell I. Gordon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $81,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,145. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,500 shares of company stock worth $1,618,015. Company insiders own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MESA stock opened at $9.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $347.00 million, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 3.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Mesa Air Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $17.40.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $97.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.46 million. Mesa Air Group had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 8.07%. Mesa Air Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Mesa Air Group, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MESA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Mesa Air Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Mesa Air Group from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.60.

Mesa Air Group Profile

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 146 aircraft with approximately 373 daily departures to 102 cities in the United States and Mexico.

Featured Article: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MESA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.