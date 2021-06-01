GSA Capital Partners LLP Decreases Position in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

GSA Capital Partners LLP decreased its holdings in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) by 35.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,906 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in GrafTech International by 4,320.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,891,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,449,000 after buying an additional 9,668,188 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in GrafTech International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,990,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in GrafTech International by 401.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,173,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,150,000 after buying an additional 4,142,361 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in GrafTech International by 93.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,507,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,580,000 after buying an additional 3,139,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in GrafTech International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,949,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 12,800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $166,656,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EAF. Citigroup upgraded GrafTech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised GrafTech International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

EAF opened at $13.28 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.21. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.06. GrafTech International Ltd. has a one year low of $5.87 and a one year high of $14.16.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 102.08% and a net margin of 33.96%. The business had revenue of $304.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.47%.

GrafTech International Company Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

