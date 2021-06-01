GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New $397,000 Investment in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Celanese during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,356,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 296.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 713,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,718,000 after purchasing an additional 533,403 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 207.7% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 333,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,313,000 after purchasing an additional 224,997 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 304.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 281,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,121,000 after purchasing an additional 211,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 319,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,915,000 after purchasing an additional 162,772 shares in the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Celanese alerts:

Shares of CE opened at $165.45 on Tuesday. Celanese Co. has a 52-week low of $81.63 and a 52-week high of $171.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $161.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.56. The stock has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.24.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.50. Celanese had a net margin of 34.86% and a return on equity of 30.19%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Celanese’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Celanese in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celanese from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Celanese from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Celanese has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.75.

In other news, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total transaction of $922,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,598.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.