GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New Investment in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 33,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,631,000 after acquiring an additional 11,505 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

In related news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 7,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.01, for a total value of $4,029,772.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 661,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,190,437.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.50, for a total value of $1,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,544 shares of company stock worth $11,075,646 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $558.11 on Tuesday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $294.17 and a twelve month high of $573.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $538.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $502.45. The company has a market cap of $47.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.88.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $777.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.43 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 131.51% and a net margin of 23.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDXX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $482.00.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.