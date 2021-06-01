GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases New Stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,676 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 102,034 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,675,000 after buying an additional 8,244 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,124,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 94,431 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 21.2% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 63,706 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 11,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter worth $7,135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $87.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.21. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $53.07 and a 52 week high of $95.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.61.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RIO shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Societe Generale raised Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, April 15th. DZ Bank raised Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.