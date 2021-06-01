GSA Capital Partners LLP Trims Position in VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV)

GSA Capital Partners LLP decreased its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 124,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,204 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in VBI Vaccines were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines during the fourth quarter worth about $420,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, DCF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. 47.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get VBI Vaccines alerts:

Shares of VBIV opened at $3.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $821.05 million, a P/E ratio of -14.04 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.11 and a quick ratio of 6.02. VBI Vaccines Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $6.93.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 5,862.62% and a negative return on equity of 34.48%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that VBI Vaccines Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

VBIV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on VBI Vaccines in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James began coverage on VBI Vaccines in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised VBI Vaccines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.00.

VBI Vaccines Profile

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection.

Recommended Story: Black Swan

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV).

Receive News & Ratings for VBI Vaccines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VBI Vaccines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.