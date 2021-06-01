Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $142,000 Investment in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,110 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 141,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,057,000 after buying an additional 16,072 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 118,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,318,000 after purchasing an additional 12,706 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 4.9% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 397,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,826,000 after purchasing an additional 18,620 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 68,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,248,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 13.4% during the first quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AME stock opened at $135.10 on Tuesday. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.53 and a fifty-two week high of $139.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.20 billion, a PE ratio of 38.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.87.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 17.81%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.25%.

AME has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AMETEK from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. KeyCorp raised their target price on AMETEK from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on AMETEK from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.67.

In other AMETEK news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 1,130 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.59, for a total value of $154,346.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,968.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.77, for a total value of $1,648,010.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,520,833.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,258 shares of company stock worth $4,825,035 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

