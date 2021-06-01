Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,429 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SAP. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,555,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter worth about $255,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 72,848 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,287,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. 4.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SAP alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on SAP. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of SAP from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of SAP from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.33.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $139.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $139.70 and its 200 day moving average is $129.16. SAP SE has a 1 year low of $104.64 and a 1 year high of $169.30.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. SAP had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 19.27%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $2.189 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $1.70. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. SAP’s payout ratio is 31.77%.

SAP Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.