Guess’ (NYSE:GES) Price Target Increased to $33.00 by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

Guess’ (NYSE:GES) had its price target raised by Telsey Advisory Group from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guess’ from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. B. Riley raised their price objective on Guess’ from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

GES opened at $29.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Guess’ has a 12 month low of $8.40 and a 12 month high of $31.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.88 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.97.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $520.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.92 million. Guess’ had a negative return on equity of 0.91% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. Guess”s revenue was up 99.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.81) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Guess’ will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Guess”s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -642.86%.

In other Guess’ news, Director Gianluca Bolla sold 2,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $80,001.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,373,435. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul Marciano sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total value of $822,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,963 shares of company stock worth $1,706,001 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GES. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Guess’ during the 4th quarter worth about $24,813,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Guess’ by 4.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 777,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,261,000 after buying an additional 30,449 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in Guess’ by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 732,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,573,000 after acquiring an additional 212,830 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Guess’ by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 727,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,100,000 after acquiring an additional 274,889 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Guess’ by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 678,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,941,000 after acquiring an additional 5,922 shares during the last quarter. 64.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guess’ Company Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

