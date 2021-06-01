Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Receives $49.20 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.20.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 17th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

In other news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $2,127,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,983,658. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 28,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total value of $1,221,003.84. Insiders sold a total of 133,689 shares of company stock valued at $5,724,504 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HALO. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 170.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 2,928.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HALO opened at $41.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 1.46. Halozyme Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $22.11 and a twelve month high of $56.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.37. The company has a quick ratio of 8.22, a current ratio of 8.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.61.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $89.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.88 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 174.48% and a net margin of 49.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 251.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

