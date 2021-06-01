Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.510-1.590 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.20 billion-$6.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.72 billion.Hanesbrands also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.370-0.400 EPS.

Shares of Hanesbrands stock traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $19.88. The stock had a trading volume of 3,120,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,057,135. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. Hanesbrands has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $22.82. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.93, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.51.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a positive return on equity of 71.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hanesbrands will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is 41.38%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HBI shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hanesbrands presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.11.

In related news, Director Cheryl K. Beebe purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.17 per share, with a total value of $95,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,603 shares in the company, valued at $279,939.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 50,000 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $1,027,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,073,893.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

