Haverford Financial Services Inc. Cuts Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Haverford Financial Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 43.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the period. Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on ABBV. Mizuho increased their price target on AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.31.

NYSE ABBV traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.62. 148,160 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,489,970. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.11 and a 1-year high of $118.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The company has a market cap of $198.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. AbbVie had a return on equity of 136.75% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total transaction of $470,281.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,127,171.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.