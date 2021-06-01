Haverford Financial Services Inc. Has $16.19 Million Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Haverford Financial Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,466 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. BlackRock makes up approximately 4.2% of Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $16,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,846,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,424,066,000 after acquiring an additional 147,821 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,819,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,755,598,000 after purchasing an additional 611,071 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 24,840.7% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,703,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692,486 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,388,277 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,723,239,000 after acquiring an additional 72,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $1,515,316,000. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on BLK shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $886.08.

In other BlackRock news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total transaction of $485,028.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total transaction of $27,421,004.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,409 shares of company stock valued at $32,875,775. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BLK traded up $3.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $880.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,512. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $837.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $749.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $515.72 and a 1-year high of $888.29.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.52% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.60 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

