Haverford Financial Services Inc. Increases Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Haverford Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 32.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,071 shares during the period. Dollar General makes up about 2.6% of Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $9,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,626,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,571,523,000 after purchasing an additional 51,976 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at about $563,208,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,593,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,457,000 after acquiring an additional 29,153 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,427,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,501,000 after acquiring an additional 914,802 shares during the period. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 2,353,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,658,000 after acquiring an additional 467,900 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DG. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $207.00 price target (up previously from $206.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.42.

In related news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total value of $5,208,417.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,088 shares in the company, valued at $7,393,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

DG stock traded down $0.60 on Tuesday, hitting $202.36. 21,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,068,484. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $173.50 and a twelve month high of $225.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $210.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.46.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.63. Dollar General had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.82%.

Dollar General declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

