Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $384.58 million-$413.07 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $374.83 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HA. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Hawaiian from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet raised Hawaiian from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research raised Hawaiian from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Hawaiian from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Hawaiian to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.57.

Shares of NASDAQ HA opened at $25.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.95. Hawaiian has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $29.86.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($3.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.71) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $182.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.20 million. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 103.19% and a negative net margin of 91.32%. The business’s revenue was down 67.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.74) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Hawaiian will post -6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $62,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 69,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,725,253.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Company Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Portland, Oregon; and Seattle, Washington.

