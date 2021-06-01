Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,022,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,766 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.08% of Haynes International worth $24,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Haynes International in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,821,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 28,065 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 101.7% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 48,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 24,233 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,517,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,166,000 after purchasing an additional 19,055 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Haynes International in the fourth quarter valued at about $302,000. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Haynes International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Haynes International stock opened at $34.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $441.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.98 and a beta of 1.49. Haynes International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.29 and a 52 week high of $34.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 7.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $82.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.24 million. Haynes International had a negative return on equity of 8.57% and a negative net margin of 8.09%. Equities analysts expect that Haynes International, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -166.04%.

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation; and industrial heating equipment.

