Head to Head Analysis: Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) vs. KULR Technology Group (OTCMKTS:KULR)

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) and KULR Technology Group (OTCMKTS:KULR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Mercury Systems and KULR Technology Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mercury Systems 8.01% 7.77% 6.20% KULR Technology Group N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Mercury Systems and KULR Technology Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mercury Systems 0 2 3 0 2.60 KULR Technology Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Mercury Systems currently has a consensus price target of $91.00, indicating a potential upside of 39.04%. Given Mercury Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Mercury Systems is more favorable than KULR Technology Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.0% of Mercury Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Mercury Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mercury Systems and KULR Technology Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mercury Systems $796.61 million 4.61 $85.71 million $1.92 34.09 KULR Technology Group $620,000.00 308.58 -$2.85 million N/A N/A

Mercury Systems has higher revenue and earnings than KULR Technology Group.

Summary

Mercury Systems beats KULR Technology Group on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc., a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers. It offers components, including power amplifiers and limiters, switches, oscillators, filters, equalizers, digital and analog converters, chips, monolithic microwave integrated circuits, and memory and storage devices; modules and sub-assemblies, such as embedded processing modules and boards, switch fabric boards, high speed input/output boards, digital receiver boards, multi-chip modules, integrated radio frequency and microwave multi-function assemblies, tuners, and transceivers, as well as graphics and video processing, and Ethernet and input-output boards; and integrated subsystems. The company also designs, develops, and manufactures digital radio frequency memory units for various modern electronic warfare applications; radar environment simulation and test systems for defense and intelligence applications; and signals intelligence payloads and EO/IR technologies for small UAV platforms, as well as onboard UAV processor systems for real-time wide area motion imagery. In addition, it designs, markets and sells products intended to protect electronic systems that are critical to national security. The company serves the aerospace and defense electronics industries. The company was formerly known as Mercury Computer Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Mercury Systems, Inc. in November 2012. Mercury Systems, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.

About KULR Technology Group

KULR Technology Group, Inc., through its subsidiary, KULR Technology Corporation, develops and commercializes thermal management technologies for batteries, electronics, and other components applications in the United States. It offers lithium-ion battery thermal runaway shields; fiber thermal interface materials; phase change material heatsinks; HYDRA TRS battery storage bags; internal short circuit device; and CRUX cathodes. The company's technologies are used in electric vehicles, energy storage, battery recycling transportation, cloud computing, and 5G communication devices. It serves electrical transportation, 5G mobile computing, cloud computing, and space exploration and communications markets, as well as lithium-ion battery, energy storage, and battery transportation market. The company was formerly known as KT High-Tech Marketing Inc. and changed its name to KULR Technology Group, Inc. in August 2018. KULR Technology Group, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Campbell, California.

