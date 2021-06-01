Head to Head Analysis: Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) versus First Colombia Gold (OTCMKTS:FCGD)

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) and First Colombia Gold (OTCMKTS:FCGD) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Sandstorm Gold and First Colombia Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sandstorm Gold 28.36% 4.74% 4.65% First Colombia Gold N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Sandstorm Gold and First Colombia Gold’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sandstorm Gold $93.03 million 17.99 $13.82 million $0.12 71.67 First Colombia Gold N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sandstorm Gold has higher revenue and earnings than First Colombia Gold.

Risk & Volatility

Sandstorm Gold has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Colombia Gold has a beta of -0.69, suggesting that its stock price is 169% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sandstorm Gold and First Colombia Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sandstorm Gold 0 3 6 0 2.67 First Colombia Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sandstorm Gold presently has a consensus target price of $12.65, suggesting a potential upside of 47.09%. Given Sandstorm Gold’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Sandstorm Gold is more favorable than First Colombia Gold.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

38.8% of Sandstorm Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of First Colombia Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sandstorm Gold beats First Colombia Gold on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price. It has a portfolio of 201 streams and royalties. The company has operations in Canada, Mexico, the United States, Mongolia, Burkina Faso, Ecuador, South Africa, Ghana, Botswana, Cote D'Ivoire, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Peru, Paraguay, Egypt, Ethiopia, Guyana, French Guiana, Turkey, Sweden, and Australia. The company was formerly known as Sandstorm Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Sandstorm Gold Ltd. in February 2011. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About First Colombia Gold

First Colombia Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Energy and Mining divisions. It holds interests in 96 oil wells with a gross acreage of 4,302 acres in the counties of Cumberland, Monroe, Overton, and Clinton. The company is also involved in the precious minerals exploration business. It owns 2 unpatented mining claims in the Skip Silver prospect covering an area of approximately 40 acres in central Montana. The company was formerly known as Amazon Goldsands Ltd. and changed its name to First Colombia Gold Corp. in November 2010. First Colombia Gold Corp. was founded in 1997 and is based in Nashville, Tennessee.

