Head to Head Comparison: Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) versus Safehold (NYSE:SAFE)

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) and Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) are both unclassified companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Radius Global Infrastructure and Safehold, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Radius Global Infrastructure 0 0 3 0 3.00 Safehold 0 0 4 0 3.00

Radius Global Infrastructure currently has a consensus target price of $18.33, suggesting a potential upside of 14.58%. Safehold has a consensus target price of $82.50, suggesting a potential upside of 17.69%. Given Safehold’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Safehold is more favorable than Radius Global Infrastructure.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Radius Global Infrastructure and Safehold’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Radius Global Infrastructure $69.76 million 14.04 -$175.91 million N/A N/A Safehold $155.43 million 24.02 $59.29 million $1.17 59.91

Safehold has higher revenue and earnings than Radius Global Infrastructure.

Profitability

This table compares Radius Global Infrastructure and Safehold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Radius Global Infrastructure N/A N/A N/A Safehold 37.11% 4.47% 1.94%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.3% of Radius Global Infrastructure shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.2% of Safehold shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.7% of Radius Global Infrastructure shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Safehold shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Safehold beats Radius Global Infrastructure on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Radius Global Infrastructure

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases rooftops, wireless towers, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of December 31, 2020, it had interests in 7,189 leases situated on 5,427 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in New York, New York.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc. (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk. The Company, which is taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) and is managed by its largest shareholder, iStar Inc., seeks to deliver safe, growing income and long-term capital appreciation to its shareholders.

