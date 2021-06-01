Head to Head Review: American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) versus Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON)

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) and Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares American Outdoor Brands and Axon Enterprise’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Outdoor Brands N/A N/A N/A Axon Enterprise -7.37% -6.05% -4.28%

This table compares American Outdoor Brands and Axon Enterprise’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Outdoor Brands N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Axon Enterprise $681.00 million 13.35 -$1.72 million $0.11 1,278.09

American Outdoor Brands has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Axon Enterprise.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.1% of American Outdoor Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.9% of Axon Enterprise shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Axon Enterprise shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for American Outdoor Brands and Axon Enterprise, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Outdoor Brands 0 0 6 0 3.00 Axon Enterprise 0 1 4 1 3.00

American Outdoor Brands presently has a consensus price target of $28.33, suggesting a potential downside of 11.54%. Axon Enterprise has a consensus price target of $176.80, suggesting a potential upside of 25.76%. Given Axon Enterprise’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Axon Enterprise is more favorable than American Outdoor Brands.

Summary

Axon Enterprise beats American Outdoor Brands on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Outdoor Brands

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products. The company sells its products through e-commerce and traditional distribution channels under the Marksman, Defender, Harvester, and Adventure brand lanes. American Outdoor Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Columbia, Missouri.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. The company offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse CEWs; and related cartridges. It also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence digital evidence management software; Axon Records, a cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries. In addition, the company offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence. It sells its products through its direct sales force, distribution partners, online store, and third-party resellers. The company was formerly known as TASER International, Inc. and changed its name to Axon Enterprise, Inc. in April 2017. Axon Enterprise, Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

