Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $174.56 Million

Analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) will post $174.56 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Heartland Financial USA’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $173.12 million and the highest estimate coming in at $176.00 million. Heartland Financial USA reported sales of $154.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA will report full-year sales of $693.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $690.80 million to $696.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $690.80 million, with estimates ranging from $689.60 million to $692.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Heartland Financial USA.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $169.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.54 million. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 24.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share.

In related news, Director John K. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of Heartland Financial USA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $254,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Christopher Hylen acquired 3,500 shares of Heartland Financial USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $98,560.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 990 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the first quarter valued at about $124,000. 57.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Heartland Financial USA stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,525. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Heartland Financial USA has a 1-year low of $28.37 and a 1-year high of $54.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.85%.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

