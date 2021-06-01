Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) One Day Trading Volume Tops $207.31 Million

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. During the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded 10.7% lower against the dollar. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000624 BTC on exchanges. Hedera Hashgraph has a market cap of $1.92 billion and $207.31 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hedera Hashgraph alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004743 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.24 or 0.00073068 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00048616 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002786 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $100.22 or 0.00279047 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00043054 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00008499 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00032080 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Profile

Hedera Hashgraph (CRYPTO:HBAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,577,697,279 coins. The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph . Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera Hashgraph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera Hashgraph using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Hashgraph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera Hashgraph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.