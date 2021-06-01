Hedget Market Cap Achieves $11.13 Million (HGET)

Hedget (CURRENCY:HGET) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. Over the last week, Hedget has traded up 9.5% against the US dollar. Hedget has a total market cap of $11.13 million and approximately $300,701.00 worth of Hedget was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedget coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.35 or 0.00017495 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Business Credit Alliance Chain (BCAC) traded up 78,066,598.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.65 or 0.00131192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.17 or 0.00083070 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004999 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002754 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00020966 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $368.65 or 0.01015011 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,553.52 or 0.09783856 BTC.

Hedget Coin Profile

Hedget is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2020. Hedget’s total supply is 1,751,448 coins. Hedget’s official website is www.hedget.com . Hedget’s official Twitter account is @team_hedget and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hedget is medium.com/hedget

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedget is a decentralized protocol for options trading. By putting up collateral, users can create and trade different option series on-chain. Decentralized option products allow users to hedge price fluctuation and also the risk in their collateralized lending positions. The protocol also adds in support on Layer 2 to existing blockchains such as Ethereum to enable faster, cheaper, and more complex transactions. Hedget believes that risk-mitigating DeFi protocols like decentralized options are necessary building blocks as the decentralized finance sector grows and matures. Hedget Foundation issues HGET token as the native token on the platform for governance and other utility purposes. “

Buying and Selling Hedget

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedget directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedget should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedget using one of the exchanges listed above.

