Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.38-0.44 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.43. Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.820-1.940 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.68.

NYSE HPE traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,427,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,868,292. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.24. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $16.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.97.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 8.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

In other news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $4,908,573.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Schultz sold 269,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $4,459,150.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 892,216 shares of company stock valued at $13,853,024. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

