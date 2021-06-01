HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) will post ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for HEXO’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the highest is ($0.02). HEXO posted earnings of ($0.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 68.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 10th.

On average, analysts expect that HEXO will report full-year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.03). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover HEXO.

Get HEXO alerts:

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.14). HEXO had a negative return on equity of 11.69% and a negative net margin of 190.88%. The business had revenue of $25.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.46 million.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HEXO. Zacks Investment Research lowered HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on HEXO from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded HEXO from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Desjardins upped their target price on HEXO from $5.40 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $3.40 target price on shares of HEXO in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. HEXO presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.68.

Shares of HEXO stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.87. 5,591,353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,808,180. HEXO has a 1 year low of $2.32 and a 1 year high of $11.04. The stock has a market cap of $841.51 million, a PE ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.55.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in HEXO by 7.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its holdings in HEXO by 9.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 61,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 5,086 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in HEXO in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in HEXO by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 9,689 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of HEXO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. 12.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HEXO Company Profile

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

Featured Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HEXO (HEXO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HEXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.