Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.80.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Hibbett Sports from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

In related news, Director James A. Hilt sold 16,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total transaction of $1,197,765.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,602,349.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP William G. Quinn sold 3,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total value of $290,553.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,071.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,917 shares of company stock valued at $3,257,764 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 112.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Hibbett Sports in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hibbett Sports in the first quarter worth $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hibbett Sports in the first quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Hibbett Sports by 4,211.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period.

Hibbett Sports stock traded up $3.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.97. The stock had a trading volume of 469,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,402. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.81. Hibbett Sports has a 52-week low of $18.82 and a 52-week high of $93.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $2.63. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 47.46%. The company had revenue of $506.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 87.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hibbett Sports will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and Website under the hibbett.com name.

