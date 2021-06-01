Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Position Trimmed by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 210,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,251 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Hibbett Sports were worth $14,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 112.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports during the first quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 52.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Hibbett Sports from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.80.

In other Hibbett Sports news, Director James A. Hilt sold 16,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total transaction of $1,197,765.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,602,349.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP William G. Quinn sold 3,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total transaction of $290,553.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,071.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 47,917 shares of company stock valued at $3,257,764 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HIBB opened at $85.99 on Tuesday. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.24 and a twelve month high of $93.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.58.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $2.63. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 47.46%. The company had revenue of $506.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Hibbett Sports’s revenue was up 87.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Hibbett Sports Profile

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and Website under the hibbett.com name.

