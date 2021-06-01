HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 19.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 234,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,946 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $9,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen upgraded Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Bank of America began coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Carrier Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.20.

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $45.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.15. The company has a market cap of $39.91 billion and a PE ratio of 17.87. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $18.88 and a 12-month high of $46.13.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 28.92%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

