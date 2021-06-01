HighTower Advisors LLC Invests $9.33 Million in Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL)

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,061,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,333,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 2.07% of Yellow as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yellow in the first quarter worth $158,000. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yellow in the first quarter worth $220,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Yellow in the first quarter worth $550,000. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Yellow during the first quarter valued at $733,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Yellow during the first quarter valued at $1,193,000. 44.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ YELL opened at $6.36 on Tuesday. Yellow Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.72. The company has a market capitalization of $324.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 3.23.

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.74). Equities analysts anticipate that Yellow Co. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on YELL shares. Vertical Research started coverage on Yellow in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on Yellow from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yellow from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

In other news, COO Thomas Joseph O’connor III sold 20,129 shares of Yellow stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $201,692.58. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 185,695 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,663.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Darren Hawkins sold 100,000 shares of Yellow stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 401,601 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Yellow Company Profile

Yellow Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of transportation services primarily in North America. It primarily offers less-than-truckload (LTL) shipments and supply chain solutions. The company provides various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; next-day ground services; customer-specific logistics solutions, including truckload, residential, and warehouse solutions.

